NEW YORK, Sept 30 Microsoft Corp and
Google Inc have agreed to bury all patent infringement
litigation against each other, the companies announced on
Wednesday, settling 18 cases in the United States and Germany.
In another sign of the winding down of the global smartphone
wars, the companies said the deal puts an end to court fights
involving a variety of technologies, including mobile phones,
wifi, and patents used in Microsoft's Xbox game consoles and
other Windows products.
The agreement also drops all litigation involving Motorola
Mobility, which Google sold to Lenovo Group Ltd last
year while keeping its patents.
However, as Microsoft and Google continue to make products
that compete directly with each other, including search engines
and mobile computing devices, the agreement notably does not
preclude any future infringement lawsuits, a Microsoft
spokeswoman confirmed.
"Google and Microsoft have agreed to collaborate on certain
patent matters and anticipate working together in other areas in
the future to benefit our customers," the companies said in a
joint statement. They did not disclose the financial terms of
the deal.
The companies said they have been cooperating on such issues
as the development of a unified patent court for the European
Union, and on royalty-free technology for speeding up video on
the Internet.
One of the most bitter disputes between the rivals began in
2010 when Microsoft accused Motorola, later acquired by Mountain
View, California-based Google, of breaching its obligation to
offer licenses to its wireless and video patents used in Xbox
systems at a reasonable cost.
In July, a U.S. appeals court ruled that the low licensing
rate Microsoft pays to use the patents had been properly set by
a federal judge in Seattle.
Wednesday's agreement is not the first among smartphone
heavyweights to settle their patent disputes. In 2014, Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc agreed to
drop all litigation against one another outside the United
States.
