By Bill Rigby and Dan Levine
SEATTLE Aug 25 Microsoft Corp takes on
Google's Motorola Mobility unit this week in the second
of two landmark trials between the companies that delve into hot
disputes over the patents behind smartphone and Internet
technology.
The jury trial, starting Monday in federal court in Seattle,
is set to resolve whether Motorola breached its contract with
Microsoft to license on reasonable terms its so-called standard
essential patents, covering wireless and video technology used
in the Xbox game console.
The proceeding comes days after Microsoft Chief Executive
Steve Ballmer unexpectedly announced his retirement.
It also follows a complex trial last November
that decided what the appropriate fee for Microsoft's use of
Motorola-patented technology should be.
After five months of deliberation, U.S. District Judge James
Robart came down heavily in Microsoft's favor, saying it owed
only a fraction of the royalties Motorola had claimed,
suggesting the appropriate rate was about $1.8 million, above
Microsoft's estimate of $1 million, but well below Motorola's
demand for as much as $4 billion a year.
Motorola cannot appeal Robart's April ruling until after the
jury decides the second phase of the case.
In a court filing, Microsoft said it had offered to pay
Motorola $6.8 million in past royalties, based on its
application of Robart's order. However, Motorola rejected the
money, the filing said.
In the forthcoming trial, starting with jury selection on
Monday, Microsoft will argue that Motorola's initial demand was
exorbitant and a clear breach of its agreement to charge
reasonable and non-discriminatory terms - commonly referred to
as 'RAND' - for technology that is an industry standard.
Microsoft and Google declined comment on the trial.
After the result of the first trial, Motorola may have an
uphill task in persuading a jury that it did not breach its
contract. But Microsoft might not be able to recover huge
damages, either.
"I think the interesting question is, assuming the court
finds that Motorola breached its obligation to offer a RAND
license, what is the remedy?" said Mark Lemley, a Stanford Law
School professor who has been following the litigation. "No
court has addressed that issue before."
In its quest for damages, Microsoft will introduce evidence
about how much it had to spend to relocate a facility in Germany
as a result of an injunction that Motorola won in Europe,
according to court filings. Robart later ordered Motorola not to
enforce that injunction, and Microsoft claims it should be
reimbursed.
Microsoft will also seek legal fees resulting from the
injunction fight.
The argument between Microsoft and Motorola - and by
extension Google, which now owns it - is just one facet of a
wide-ranging global patent war surrounding smartphone and
Internet technology that has drawn in Apple Inc,
Samsung Electronics Co, Nokia and others.
At heart, the companies are arguing over who owns the
technology and design features behind smartphones, which are now
essentially small computers.
More particularly, Microsoft has been locked in a battle
with Google to ensure that handset makers using Google's free
Android phone operating system pay Microsoft a license fee. Most
large handset makers, such as Samsung, LG and HTC
, have agreed to pay Microsoft a royalty on Android
handsets that Microsoft believes may infringe on its patents.
Motorola, which was bought by Google last year for $12.5
billion, is the last big holdout.
Robart gave each side 16 hours of trial time to present
their case to a jury.
The case in U.S. District Court, Western District of
Washington is Microsoft Corp. vs. Motorola Inc., 10-cv-1823.