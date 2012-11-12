By Malathi Nayak
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 12 Microsoft Corp
said the "Halo 4" video game that it released last week racked
up $220 million in global sales on its launch day, beating
records set by previous installments of its hit game series.
Action-shooter "Halo 4" -- released last Tuesday -- is on
its way to reach $300 million in global sales in its first week,
making it the biggest launch in the decade-old Halo franchise's
history, the company said.
The previous installment "Halo: Reach," the fourth game in
the series, was launched in September 2010 and raked in $200
million in global sales on launch-day.
"We're thrilled that 'Halo 4' has emerged as the biggest
U.S. entertainment launch of the year," said Phil Spencer,
corporate vice president of Microsoft Studios.
Shares of the world's largest software company were down 2
percent in afternoon trading at $28.31 on Nasdaq.
The Halo series, made by Microsoft Game Studios, spearheaded
the company's foray into gaming that began with the 2001 launch
of the first Xbox.
"Halo 4" is a key title for Microsoft heading into the
holiday shopping season.
Industry watchers say "Halo 4" sales figures will shed light
on whether the well-received game can revive flagging videogame
sales or surpass "Call of Duty: Black Ops 2", which goes on sale
on Tuesday and will vie for the title of 2012's top-selling
game. The first-person shooter series, published by rival
Activision Blizzard Inc is now the biggest title on the
Xbox.
)