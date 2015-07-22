July 22 Sales of Microsoft Corp's
Surface tablets and Xbox gaming consoles are soaring.
But they contribute less than a 10th of the company's
revenue and, analysts say, they're probably barely profitable -
if they are profitable at all.
So are the businesses worth it? Not unless they start to
generate significant profits soon, some analysts say.
"Unless Microsoft can get to hardware break-even within two
years or demonstrate sufficient offsetting value elsewhere in
the portfolio, we think the company should exit the hardware
business," RBC Capital Markets analysts said in a client note.
Exiting hardware could add up to $4 per share to Microsoft's
market value, they said.
Microsoft, which is shuttering its Nokia phone business,
said on Tuesday it would pump the ensuing savings into its
fast-growing cloud business, Windows 10 and its hardware
division, which includes tablets, Xbox and smartphones.
Analysts agree that investing in cloud and Windows 10 makes
strategic sense, but some say the rationale behind pouring more
money into hardware is less clear.
"Hardware remains a more commoditized piece across tech,"
said FBR Capital Markets analyst Daniel Ives, who thinks all of
Microsoft's resources should be going into software.
"Hardware is not what got Microsoft here - software did."
Microsoft's shares fell as much as 4 percent on Wednesday, a
day after the company reported a record quarterly loss due to
the $7.5 billion writedown of its Nokia phone business.
Even so, Chief Executive Satya Nadella said he remained
committed to making phones to attract Windows users.
Microsoft doesn't break out operating margins for its
hardware business, but Jefferies & Co analyst John DiFucci told
Reuters he believed the Xbox business was at best break-even and
that Surface was unprofitable on an operating basis.
"We believe redeploying funds into ... hardware is a mistake
given that business's lack of margin and strategic importance to
Microsoft," he said.
Including the impact of a strong dollar, revenue from
Microsoft's computing and gaming hardware business rose 44
percent in the fourth quarter ended June 30 - half the increase
achieved in the company's cloud business.
Still, Bernstein analyst Mark Moerdler said he didn't expect
Microsoft to drop either Surface or Xbox.
"Investors will be fine with both if they are break-even or
going to be there shortly," he said in an email.
Moerdler said Microsoft likely would increasingly make
gaming available on Windows as a way to attract users to Windows
devices.
(Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Ted Kerr)