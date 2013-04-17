TAIPEI, April 17 Microsoft Corp and Hon
Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd signed a global patent
licensing agreement on Wednesday designed to protect Hon Hai
clients from patent claims arising from their use of Google
Inc's Android and Chrome operating systems.
Google and Microsoft have been locked in patent battles,
with Microsoft contending that the systems infringe its software
patents. Microsoft has in the past chosen to pursue hardware
makers rather than Google itself for royalties.
"Foxconn's clients don't need to worry about infringing
Microsoft's patents anymore, because Foxconn has signed the
agreement for them," said Vincent Shih, chief legal officer of
Microsoft Taiwan Corp. Hon Hai is the flagship listed entity of
Foxconn Technology Group.
Shih said more than 50 percent of the global contract makers
that manufacture Android devices, including Hon Hai's local
peers, Pegatron Corp, Quanta Computer Inc,
Compal Electronics Inc and Wistron Corp,
have signed similar agreements with Microsoft.
Technology companies are increasingly defending their turf
in the courts, seeking penalties for alleged patent and
trademark infringements and injunctions to stop product sales.
One well-known example is the ongoing legal war between
Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
that has taken place in 10 countries as they battle for market
share.
Brand name companies such as Samsung Electronics, LG
Electronics, HTC Corp, Acer have
also settled with Microsoft over their use of Android, but
Motorola Mobility, which Google bought last year, is fighting a
range of patent issues with Microsoft in courts in the United
States and Germany.
Hon Hai spokeswoman Laura Liu said the company is also in
talks with other software companies on different patent
agreements.
Hon Hai is Apple's largest manufacturing partner. The group
also makes products for Nokia, Dell Inc,
Sony Corp, among others.