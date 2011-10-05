* Comcast, Verizon, HBO, BBC now can be watched on Xbox
* Cable boxes still needed to watch TV on game console
* Deals took years to work out-exec
By Liana B. Baker
Oct 5 Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) has struck more
than 40 deals with TV and entertainment companies, making it
possible for owners of its Xbox gaming console who are also
paying cable subscribers to watch live television through the
devices.
The greatly expanded range of TV content on the gaming
device effectively makes the Xbox a cable TV set-top box, but
stops short of speculation that Microsoft would encourage Xbox
owners to drop their pay-TV subscriptions.
Several major technology companies including Microsoft,
Google (GOOG.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O), have been in long
negotiations with the programmers and Hollywood to see if they
can provide so-called 'over-the-top' online video services
which could rival traditional cable television. The programmers
have so far successfully resisted any attempt to unravel the
$100 billion a year relationship between programmers and pay-TV
distributors.
The new Xbox deals announced on Wednesday are part of the
technology giant's bid to make its gaming console a major media
hub in the living room and took years to sort out, said Ross
Honey, general manager of content acquisition for the
interactive entertainment business at Microsoft.
In the U.S., services from Time Warner (TWX.N)-owned HBO,
Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) and Verizon Communications' (VZ.N) FiOs
will be available on the Xbox while other large deals in other
countries include Televisa in Mexico and the BBC in the UK.
Microsoft is betting that people will want to watch TV
through the Xbox using the Kinect, the motion controller gadget
Xbox debuted last year. If users have a Kinect, they can use
voice recognition software to search for shows.
"There is no other platform today that lets you just ask
the service, 'hey I want to watch 'True Blood,' and then you
get all the ways to do that," Honey said.
Sony Corp's (6758.T) PlayStation, the rival gaming console
to the Xbox, started offering live feeds of DirecTV's DTV.O
NFL's Sunday Ticket this year for the first time. Online
services such as Netflix (NFLX.O) have been on both services
for years.
He said that while the company is committed to video
games, the amount of time Xbox users spent watching video grew
by three times this year.
Microsoft shares rose 2.7 percent on Wednesday to $26.03.
(Additional reporting by Yinka Adegoke, editing by Bernard
Orr)