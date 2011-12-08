Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 8 Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it has opened a new global delivery centre in southern Indian city of Bangalore to support its clients in more than 65 countries.
Microsoft has a similar centre in Hyderabad, also in south India, since 2005, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)