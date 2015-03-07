(Adds Microsoft comment)

By Dan Levine

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6 Microsoft Corp sued Kyocera Corp for patent infringement on Friday, alleging the Japanese company's Duraforce, Hydro and Brigadier cell phone lines violate seven Microsoft patents.

Microsoft asked a Seattle federal judge to impose a U.S. sales injunction against Kyocera's infringing products, according to the lawsuit.

A Kyocera representative could not immediately be reached for comment.

"We respect Kyocera but we believe they need to license the patented technology they are using. We're hopeful this case can be resolved amicably," said Microsoft deputy general counsel David Howard in a statement.

Kyocera's phones run on the Android operating system, developed by Google Inc. Microsoft has secured patent licensing deals with numerous Android handset manufacturers in recent years, including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, LG Electronics Inc and HTC Corp.

In its lawsuit, Microsoft accuses Kyocera of using patented technology including location services and text messaging.

The case in U.S. District Court, Western District of Washington is Microsoft Technology Licensing LLC vs. Kyocera and Kyocera Communications Inc., 15-346. (Additional reporting by Bill Rigby in Seattle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)