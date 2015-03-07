(Adds Microsoft comment)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, March 6 Microsoft Corp
sued Kyocera Corp for patent infringement on Friday,
alleging the Japanese company's Duraforce, Hydro and Brigadier
cell phone lines violate seven Microsoft patents.
Microsoft asked a Seattle federal judge to impose a U.S.
sales injunction against Kyocera's infringing products,
according to the lawsuit.
A Kyocera representative could not immediately be reached
for comment.
"We respect Kyocera but we believe they need to license the
patented technology they are using. We're hopeful this case can
be resolved amicably," said Microsoft deputy general counsel
David Howard in a statement.
Kyocera's phones run on the Android operating system,
developed by Google Inc. Microsoft has secured patent
licensing deals with numerous Android handset manufacturers in
recent years, including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd,
LG Electronics Inc and HTC Corp.
In its lawsuit, Microsoft accuses Kyocera of using patented
technology including location services and text messaging.
The case in U.S. District Court, Western District of
Washington is Microsoft Technology Licensing LLC vs. Kyocera and
Kyocera Communications Inc., 15-346.
(Additional reporting by Bill Rigby in Seattle; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)