BRIEF-Power Metals appoints Brent Butler as CEO and director of company
* Announce appointment of Brent Butler as CEO and director of company
(Corrects paragraph 2 to say that Microsoft bought Nokia's phone business, and not the entire company, and that the deal closed in 2014, not 2013)
June 17 Microsoft Corp said former Nokia Oyj top boss, Stephen Elop, is leaving the software maker as part of a shakeup in its senior leadership.
Elop, once considered a successor to former Microsoft Chief Executive Steve Ballmer, joined Microsoft to run its devices business following the company's acquisition of Nokia's handset business. The deal closed in 2014.
Elop was hired as Nokia CEO in 2010 from Microsoft, where he ran the business software division. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)
CHIBA, April 4 Exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States will slow as domestic gas demand there grows and available supply there is used up, said ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance at a gas industry conference on Tuesday in Chiba, Japan.