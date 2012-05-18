Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
WASHINGTON May 18 Some of Motorola Mobility's Android phones infringe on a Microsoft patent, a U.S. trade panel said on Friday in ordering that the devices be barred from importation into the United States.
The order by the International Trade Commission has been sent to the president, who has 60 days to consider whether to overturn it for policy reasons. (Reporting By Diane Bartz; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
BOSTON/SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 3 Shares sold in a $3 billion initial public offering by the parent of Snapchat will lack voting power, testing the commitment of big asset managers in their recent fight for investor rights.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: