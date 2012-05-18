WASHINGTON May 18 Some of Motorola Mobility's Android phones infringe on a Microsoft patent, a U.S. trade panel said on Friday in ordering that the devices be barred from importation into the United States.

The order by the International Trade Commission has been sent to the president, who has 60 days to consider whether to overturn it for policy reasons. (Reporting By Diane Bartz; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)