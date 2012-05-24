FRANKFURT May 24 A German regional court ruled
in a hearing on Thursday that Motorola Mobility
infringed Microsoft patents by offering the option on
its mobile phones to send a longer text in a batch of several
messages.
"We're pleased the court agreed today that Motorola has
infringed Microsoft's intellectual property, and we hope
Motorola will be willing to join other Android device makers by
taking a license to our patents," Microsoft said in a statement,
referring to Google's Android operating system for mobile
phones.
Motorola, which was recently bought by Google, said: "We
expect a written decision from the court on June 1 and upon
review, will explore all options including appeal."
The two companies are fighting each other in courts across
the globe, as are several other makers of devices including
Apple, over the intellectual property of software
features offered in the latest smart phones and gadgets.
In another case, the same regional court in the city of
Munich on Thursday rejected a complaint by Microsoft against
Motorola Mobility's use of a software feature called programme
localisation.
Motorola Mobility, in turn, is currently suing Microsoft in
the U.S. over features in the Xbox gaming console.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Jens Hack; Writing by Ludwig
Burger; Editing by Will Waterman)