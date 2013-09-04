By Bill Rigby and Ritsuko Ando
SEATTLE/HELSINKI, Sept 3
Investors and others familiar with the board's thinking
reject any suggestion that the deal was done with Elop in mind,
and his track record at Nokia is decidedly mixed.
At a minimum, though, the understated, steely Canadian will
play a critical role in managing Microsoft's controversial entry
into the mobile handset market, and thus shape the future of the
software giant as it plunges headlong into the hardware
business.
On paper at least, 49-year-old Elop fits the role. He knows
broadly how Microsoft works, having spent nearly three years
there running the highly profitable Office unit, and has just
spent three years in the thick of the mobile war at Nokia.
But that is not enough time to cast him as an "insider" in
the minds of many looking to shake up insular Microsoft.
"People are looking for Microsoft to go through some
dramatic change," said Kevin Walkush, an analyst at Jensen
Investment Management, which holds Microsoft shares. "He has a
very good understanding of what happens at Microsoft, and he has
made hard decisions in the face of big challenges. It's a pretty
strong combination."
The jury is still out on whether Elop saved or put a nail in
Nokia's coffin by making the pivotal decision to adopt
Microsoft's Windows Phone system as its smartphone platform in
2011.
Nokia's shares fell more than 60 percent during Elop's
tenure as CEO, and its sales collapsed as it jumped from its
long-held but outdated Symbian system to the largely untested
and unknown Windows, choosing it over the more popular Android
system by Google Inc.
"They (Nokia) only have 3 percent market share in
smartphones. They lost 40 percent of their revenue in mobile
phones in Q2. That's not a business on stable ground," said
Hakan Wranne, an analyst at Swedbank, summing up Elop's legacy.
"Of course we will never know what would've happened if they had
chosen Android."
TRAIL TO FINLAND
But perhaps it could have been worse.
The appointment of Elop as Nokia CEO in 2010, making him the
first non-Finn to lead the company, was seen by many at the
company as a breath of fresh air.
Many who survived the massive job cuts - around 40,000 since
his arrival - credited Elop for turning around a culture that
many said lacked speed, decisiveness and a sensitivity towards
demands of customers and partners.
Analysts credit him for speeding up product launches over
the past year by eliminating unnecessary processes and holding
individual executives more accountable.
In an interview in July, Elop said the company spent 22
months on the N8, which used the now-obsolete Symbian operating
system and was launched shortly after he joined the company.
With Windows phones, he got that down to six- to eight-month
delivery cycles.
Many Finns were relieved the Canadian was more understated
than Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer or other U.S. tech executives,
bonding with his adopted countrymen over a love of ice hockey.
Many were impressed he answered 10 to 20 emails from
customers each day.
"He is a nice guy. Everyone liked him. That's his strength,"
said one former Nokia employee who worked closely with Elop and
asked not to be named. "He is very down-to-earth, he answers all
of his email. His communication skills are very good, but he has
got a sense for the dramatic."
Elop's dramatic side came to the fore with his startling
"Burning Platform" memo sent to staff shortly before he
announced the company would adopt Microsoft's Windows Phone in
early 2011, which essentially announced the death of Symbian.
"It was an internal memo but he (Elop) knew it would get out
given the situation at Nokia," said the former Nokia employee
who asked not to be named.
But outside the company it was broadly welcomed as the
jump-start Nokia needed to change.
"He (Elop) changed the way Nokia operated. And he did a very
good job, he was fast at executing and changing the mind-set of
the company," said IDC analyst Francisco Jeronimo.
Before he came to Microsoft in 2008, Elop was a fairly high
profile Chief Operating Officer at network equipment maker
Juniper Networks Inc and before that a president at
software firm Adobe Systems Inc.
"He's got a technical background, he actually understands
engineering, he gets it," said Paul Murphy, formerly Elop's
chief of staff at Microsoft. "I've seen him interact with
customers, he's fantastic with customers in difficult
situations."
Less is known about Elop's stint as Chief Information
Officer of restaurant chain Boston Chicken from 1992 to 1998
when the company filed for bankruptcy.
The Nokia deal is not expected to distract the special
committee from conducting a thorough search for a new CEO, said
one person with knowledge of the matter, hinting strongly that
Elop is not a shoo-in for the job, but admitting that he is a
probable candidate.
"People can point to his Nokia track record and say that he
failed, but he was really dealt a tough hand," said Walkush at
Jensen Investment Management. "He's demonstrated a lot of
leadership and ability."