Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
BRUSSELS Nov 22 European Union antitrust regulators are set to approve Microsoft's proposed 5.4-billion-euro ($7.30 billion)takeover of Nokia's mobile phone business without conditions, two persons familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The deal, announced in September, includes Nokia licensing its patents to Microsoft for 10 years.
"The (European) Commission is expected to clear the deal without conditions," one of the people said.
The EU competition watchdog has set a Dec. 4 deadline for its decision. Commission spokesman for competition policy, Antoine Colombani, declined to comment.
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
* BT jumps after Openreach deal (Recasts, adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
LONDON, March 10 European shares rose on Friday in early deals, with gains underpinned by a rally among energy stocks as well as BT as attention turned to closely-watched U.S. jobs data due later in the day.