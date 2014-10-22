SEATTLE Oct 22 Microsoft Corp looks
set to ditch the Nokia name from its Lumia range of smartphones
just months after buying the Finnish company's handset business.
According to a post on Nokia France's Facebook page on
Tuesday, the page will change its name to Microsoft Lumia "in
the coming days." Microsoft declined comment. (Link: here)
Under the terms of the $7.2 billion deal - struck in
September 2013 and completed in April - Microsoft acquired
Nokia's handset business, though not the name of the company
itself.
Nokia, which continues as a networks, mapping and technology
licensing company, owns and manages the Nokia brand, and only
licenses it to Microsoft.
New Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella has
already begun to reduce the scale of its phone making
operations. Of the 18,000 job cuts he announced in July, about
12,500 came from the unit acquired from Nokia.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Alan Crosby)