March 3 Google Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd have asked Chinese regulators to ensure that Microsoft Corp's bid to acquire Nokia Oyj's phone business did not lead to higher licensing fees on patents that remain with the Finnish company, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The companies joined Chinese mobile phone makers Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp in voicing concerns about Microsoft gaining more power in the smartphone market, the report said, citing two government officials familiar with the matter.

The companies have asked the regulators to set conditions on the deal, the officials said. ()

China's Ministry of Commerce is conducting an anti-monopoly review and is likely to approve the deal, the officials told Bloomberg. European Union antitrust regulators approved the acquisition without conditions in December.

Samsung and Google did not respond to Reuters requests for comment. Nokia declined to comment.