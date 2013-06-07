SEATTLE, June 6 Microsoft Corp said on
Thursday it provides customer data to the U.S. government only
when it receives a legally binding order and only on specific
accounts, after the Washington Post reported U.S. security
agencies had access to its central servers.
The Post reported on Thursday the U.S. National Security
Agency and the FBI were "tapping directly into the central
servers of nine leading U.S. Internet companies" - including
Microsoft - through a highly classified program known as PRISM,
extracting audio, video, photographs, emails, documents and
connection logs.
Microsoft made no mention of the PRISM program in a
statement released after the Post report, and denied it was part
of any voluntary data collection mechanism.
"We provide customer data only when we receive a legally
binding order or subpoena to do so, and never on a voluntary
basis," Microsoft said in the emailed statement.
"In addition we only ever comply with orders for requests
about specific accounts or identifiers. If the government has a
broader voluntary national security program to gather customer
data we don't participate in it."