SEATTLE Jan 29 Microsoft Corp made its
popular Word, Excel and PowerPoint applications available for
free on Android tablets on Thursday, marking the latest step in
its drive to get as many mobile customers as possible using its
software.
It also released an app for its popular Outlook email
program to run on Apple Inc's iPhone and iPad, hoping
to attract the millions of users familiar with Outlook from
their work desktops.
The new releases are the latest gambits in Chief Executive
Officer Satya Nadella's attempt to wrest back the initiative in
the battle for mobile users, where Microsoft has fallen behind
Apple and Google Inc.
Nadella broke with decades of tradition last March by
releasing a free, touch-friendly version of Office for Apple's
iPad, before such software was even available for Microsoft's
Windows devices.
By giving away its industry-standard Office apps on Apple's
popular iOS and Google's Android operating systems, Microsoft is
looking to build up a base of users which it can later persuade
to sign up for Office 365, the full, Internet-based version of
Office starting at $7 a month for personal users.
Microsoft has been offering test versions of the Office apps
on Android for almost three months, but Thursday marks the first
day they are available as finished products from the online
Google Play app store.
Word, Excel and PowerPoint, the key elements of Microsoft's
top-selling Office suite of applications, have been a hit on
Apple's mobile devices, with 80 million downloads since last
March, according to Microsoft.
Microsoft plans to release new, touch-friendly versions of
its Office apps for Windows devices later this year when it
releases the Windows 10 operating system.
The new Outlook app, based on a popular app made by Acompli,
which Microsoft bought in December, will allow iPhone and iPad
users much easier ways of linking email to calendars and working
with file attachments. Microsoft is also releasing a test
version of the Outlook app for Android users.
