* Upgraded Office leverages cloud
* Comes as Apple, Google increase pressure
* Most ambitious Office revamp yet-Microsoft CEO
(Adds analyst's comment, background on company)
By Edwin Chan and Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, July 16 Microsoft Corp
unveiled a new version of its Office suite tailored for tablets
and other touch screen devices, in the company's largest-ever
overhaul of the workplace software it relies on for much of its
profit.
The revamped Office, touted by Microsoft Chief Executive
Officer Steve Ballmer on Monday as the most ambitious version so
far, takes advantage of cloud computing and is designed for use
with the upcoming Windows 8 operating system.
It makes use of cloud computing by storing documents and
settings on the Internet by default, and is compatible with
touch screens widely used in tablets. It also incorporates
Skype, the video-calling service Microsoft bought for $8.5
billion in 2011.
The latest version of Office comes as Apple Inc and
Google Inc make inroads into the workplace, long
Microsoft's stronghold. Office is Microsoft's single-biggest
profit driver.
"The Office that we'll talk about and show you today is the
first round of Office that's designed from the get-go to be a
service," Ballmer said at a news conference. "This is the most
ambitious release of Microsoft Office that we've ever done."
Microsoft has a lot riding on the 15th version of Office.
Windows is one of the world's biggest computing platforms, and
the Office applications -- Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and other
tools -- are used by more than 1 billion people around the
world.
The world's largest software company has been slow to adapt
to a boom in mobile devices and cloud computing.
Microsoft is hoping corporate IT managers will fork over the
cash to upgrade internal software just when global tech
spending is looking shakier than it has in years. The 2013
picture is uncertain but budgets are expected to tighten, with
Europe's economic crisis and a deceleration in the Chinese
economy.
CLOUD FIRST
The company last updated Office in 2010, when it
incorporated online versions for the first time. The full
version of Office 15 is expected to be available in early 2013.
Cloud computing refers to a growing trend toward providing
software, storage and other services from remote data centers
over the Web instead of relying on software or data installed on
individual PCs.
"Your modern Office thinks cloud first. That's what it means
to have Office as a service," Ballmer said, adding that a
preview version of the software is now available online.
Documents in the sleeker-looking Office can be marked up by
writing on a touch screen with a stylus. The suite will be
compatible with tablets that use Windows 8 -- due for release in
October.
Screens appear less cluttered with icons and menus than in
current Office applications.
Microsoft did not say whether it planned to launch versions
of Office compatible with Apple's iPad or tablets running
Google's Android platform.
The software package is now integrated with Skype, the
voice-over-IP service that lets users collaborate on documents
through video conferences.
While past versions of Office saved documents on PCs' hard
drives, the new Office uses Microsoft's online "Skydrive"
service for default storage. Documents can be shared on Facebook
or published as blogs.
"The Windows 8 launch is right around the corner, and we
have a lot to do ... In a sense, it feels to us a lot like
1995," Ballmer said, referring to Microsoft's Windows 95
operating system which was a significant step forward at the
time.
"We have the most exciting, vibrant version of Windows in
years," Ballmer said. He did not disclose pricing plans for the
new Office.
Google has been pushing hard to persuade Office users to
switch to Google Docs, an applications suite running on Google's
servers and accessible on the cloud and mobile devices. Apple
has also been trumpeting the ability of its iPad -- the dominant
tablet in the market today -- to perform clerical duties.
"This puts them (Microsoft) even farther ahead of Apple in
terms of product richness. But it still leaves the door open to
competition from Google pursuing a strategy that's cross-device,
cross-platform - and is free," said Sarah Rotman Epps, an
analyst at Forrester.
Shares of Microsoft rose 0.17 percent to close at $29.44 on
Monday.
(Reporting by Edwin Chan and Noel Randewich; editing by Matthew
Lewis and Carol Bishopric)