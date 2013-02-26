* Office head won't confirm or deny iPad plans
SEATTLE, Feb 26 A top Microsoft Corp
executive side-stepped questions on Tuesday about any plans the
software maker may have to bring its Office suite of
applications to Apple Inc's iPad.
Talk has circulated for more than a year that Microsoft
wants to bring native versions of its most profitable product to
the hot-selling iPad, which one analyst estimates could generate
$2.5 billion in extra revenue for Microsoft per year, but would
remove an incentive to buying Windows-based tablets.
"We don't take it from the point of view, 'Do we need to
have the PC software that's running on every single device?', we
look very much at 'What is the experience that we are looking to
have on those devices'," said Kurt DelBene, head of Microsoft's
Office unit, asked about Office on the iPad at the Morgan
Stanley technology investor conference in San Francisco, which
was Webcast.
DelBene, who took over leadership of Office from Stephen
Elop who left to lead phone maker Nokia in 2010, did
not directly address putting native versions of Office
applications on the iPad, a subject Microsoft has steered clear
of in public.
Asked specifically about the availability of Office on
Apple's iOS mobile system - which powers iPads and iPhones -
DelBene instead stressed online versions of Office apps, which
can be accessed via a browser but do not offer the full richness
of installed software or an app.
"We've actually done a lot of work on iOS devices this time
around," said DelBene. "We have enhanced the web applications
pretty substantially, in partnership with Apple."
Microsoft does offer native iOS versions of some Office
applications, including its OneNote note-sharing software, Lync
communication suite and SharePoint collaboration site, as well
as its SkyDrive online storage service.
But the more than 100 million iPad owners, many of whom want
to bring their devices to work, have to use the limited online
versions of desktop staples Word, Excel and PowerPoint.
Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Holt estimated earlier this
month that Microsoft could generate $2.5 billion in extra annual
revenue from Office on iPad by next year, less the commission
Apple would take on sales of Office through its App Store.
But the risk for Microsoft is that putting Office on the
iPad takes away one of the key advantages of its own Surface and
other Windows tablets, that already run Office natively.
Removing incentives to buy Windows tablets would be a blow
to Microsoft's flagship Windows unit, which although less
profitable than Office, is still key to the company's overall
strategy.
Asked by one investor at the conference when he would be
able to use Excel on his iPad, DelBene instead pointed the
questioner toward Microsoft's own Surface RT and Surface Pro
tablets and urged him to use Web-based versions of Office apps.
"I think we've done a great job on both the consumer side,
particularly with the Web apps that we are building, and on the
enterprise side as well," said DelBene.