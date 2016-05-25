HELSINKI May 25 Microsoft Corp will
stop designing and manufacturing mobile phones, Finland's
Helsingin Sanomat newspaper reported on its website citing an
unnamed source.
A spokesman for Microsoft Finland declined to comment on the
report which said the company had invited its Finland-based
phone developers to a meeting in Espoo on Wednesday.
The U.S. company entered the phone business in 2014 by
buying Finnish firm Nokia's once-dominant handset
unit for about $7.2 billion.
It failed to turn the business around and took a $7.5
billion writedown last year.
This month Microsoft announced a sale of its entry-level
feature phones business for $350 million, but said it would
continue to develop its Lumia smartphones.
