By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 14
SAN FRANCISCO, April 14 Microsoft Corp
has sued the U.S. government for the right to tell its customers
when a federal agency is looking at their emails, the latest in
a series of clashes over privacy between the technology industry
and Washington.
The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday in federal court in the
Western District of Washington, argues that the government is
violating the U.S. Constitution by preventing Microsoft from
notifying thousands of customers about government requests for
their emails and other documents.
The government's actions contravene the Fourth Amendment,
which establishes the right for people and businesses to know if
the government searches or seizes their property, the suit
argues, and the First Amendment right to free speech.
Microsoft's suit focuses on the storage of data on remote
servers, rather than locally on people's computers, which
Microsoft says has provided a new opening for the government to
access electronic data.
Using the Electronic Communications Privacy Act, the
government is increasingly directing investigations at the
parties that store data in the so-called cloud, Microsoft says.
The 30-year-old law has long drawn scrutiny from technology
companies and privacy advocates who say it was written before
the rise of the commercial Internet and is therefore outdated.
"People do not give up their rights when they move their
private information from physical storage to the cloud,"
Microsoft says in the lawsuit, a copy of which was seen by
Reuters. It adds that the government "has exploited the
transition to cloud computing as a means of expanding its power
to conduct secret investigations."
The lawsuit represents the newest front in the battle
between technology companies and the U.S. government over how
much private businesses should assist government surveillance.
By filing the suit, Microsoft is taking a more prominent
role in that battle, dominated by Apple Inc in recent
months due to the government's efforts to get the company to
write software to unlock an iPhone used by one of the shooters
in a December massacre in San Bernardino, California. Apple,
backed by big technology companies including Microsoft, had
complained that cooperating would turn businesses into arms of
the state.
In its complaint, Microsoft says over the past 18 months it
has received 5,624 legal orders under the ECPA, of which 2,576
prevented Microsoft from disclosing that the government is
seeking customer data through warrants, subpoenas and other
requests. Most of the ECPA requests apply to individuals, not
companies, and provide no fixed end date to the secrecy
provision, Microsoft said.
Microsoft and other companies won the right two years ago to
disclose the number of government demands for data they receive.
This case goes farther, requesting that it be allowed to notify
individual businesses and people that the government is seeking
information about them.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Additional reporting by Dustin
Volz; Editing by Bill Rigby)