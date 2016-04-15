(Repeats story with no change to text)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, April 14 When the U.S. Department
of Justice sought permission to search a Microsoft Hotmail
account in 2014, a judge rejected one condition the agency asked
for - an order preventing Microsoft from ever telling its
customer about the search.
Microsoft was not asked to submit its views in the case, nor
did it attempt to do so. On Thursday, however, Microsoft cited
the Hotmail ruling as a key precedent in a lawsuit the company
filed against the government challenging indefinite gag orders
when the government subpoenas information from a customer
account.
The company sees such orders as a possible barrier to
potential clients considering the purchase of cloud storage
services, an increasingly important part of Microsoft's
business.
When a company keeps data on its own servers, the government
must approach it directly with any warrant to search for data.
But if the company relies on a third party for cloud storage,
the government could go directly to the cloud provider, and the
company might never know.
"We're hearing from our customers about it," said Brad
Smith, Microsoft's president and chief legal officer.
Over the past 18 months, federal courts have issued nearly
2,600 secrecy orders "silencing Microsoft from speaking about
warrants," the company said in its lawsuit. Two-thirds of those
were indefinite, meaning there was no end date for how long they
remained in effect.
The Justice Department has said it is reviewing the filing.
Microsoft's lawsuit challenges indefinite government secrecy
orders as a violation of the company's First Amendment free
speech rights, as well as a violation of Fourth Amendment
privacy rights.
In the Hotmail case, U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul Grewal ruled
a limited gag order could be appropriate.
"The problem is that the government does not seek to gag
Microsoft for a day, a month, a year, or some other fixed
period," Grewal wrote. "Having persuaded the court that a gag
order is warranted, it wants Microsoft gagged for ... well,
forever."
Another magistrate judge in Texas came to a similar
conclusion on First Amendment grounds in 2008, and Grewal
followed up the Hotmail ruling with a similar one involving a
Yahoo email user.
For its privacy argument, Microsoft relies partly on a
Supreme Court ruling that police must announce themselves while
serving a warrant.
U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle will oversee the
Microsoft lawsuit, according to the court docket. Robart,
nominated to the court by former President George W. Bush, also
presided over recent smartphone patent litigation between
Microsoft and Google's Motorola Mobility unit.
Robart valued the Google patents much closer to
Microsoft's position than Google's, a ruling upheld on appeal.
