Sept 22 Microsoft Corp said it began
the worldwide roll-out of Office 2016, the latest addition to
its cloud-based subscription service Office 365, on Tuesday.
Microsoft said Office 2016 brings new versions of desktop
apps for Windows including Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook and
Access and allows people to collaborate and work together.
"These latest innovations take another big step forward in
transforming Office from a familiar set of individual
productivity apps to a connected set of apps and services
designed for modern working, collaboration and teamwork," Chief
Executive Satya Nadella said in a statement.
Microsoft launched its much-awaited Windows 10 operating
system in July, designed to work across laptops, desktop and
smartphones, as part of Nadella's push towards winning back lost
ground in the tablets and mobile arena.
The new Office 2016 apps are available in 40 languages and
require Windows 7 or later versions. Starting Tuesday, Office
365 subscribers can choose to download the new Office 2016 apps
as part of their subscription, Microsoft said.
