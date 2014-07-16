HELSINKI, July 16 Microsoft Corp is
planning to cut 1,000 jobs in Finland from its mobile phone
unit, a Finnish daily said on Wednesday, quoting anonymous
sources.
Some 25,000 Nokia workers moved this spring to Microsoft
with the cellphone unit acquisition, 4,700 of them in Finland.
Globally, Microsoft now has 127,000 employees, far more than
rivals Apple and Google.
Wall Street is expecting Chief Executive Satya Nadella to
make some cuts, which would represent Microsoft's first major
layoffs since 2009.
News agency Bloomberg said on Monday that total job cuts
could be the biggest in Microsoft history, topping the 5,800
jobs lost in 2009.
Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat said on Wednesday Microsoft
planned to close former Nokia research and development unit in
Oulu, northern Finland.
The Oulu unit employs 500 people, mainly working on software
used in basic cellphones. The other half of the cuts would come
from other locations in Finland.
Finland is struggling with a severe economic recession. Its
economy has already contracted for two years in a row and some
analysts expect this year to make it three.
($1 = 0.7374 Euros)
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)