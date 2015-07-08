July 8 Microsoft Corp plans to announce
a new round of layoffs as early as Wednesday to cut costs
further, the New York Times reported.
The latest job cuts are in addition to the 18,000 jobs that
Microsoft said it planned to cut a year ago, the newspaper said,
citing sources familiar with the matter.
The layoffs are expected to affect employees at the
company's hardware group, including the smartphone business that
it acquired from Nokia last year, the newspaper said.
(nyti.ms/1NNhkzl)
Reuters could not immediately reach Microsoft for comment
outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)