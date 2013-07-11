* Shakeup designed to cut red tape; catch up in mobile,
cloud era
* Creates four main divisions, down from five
* Helps shore up Ballmer's hold over mega-corporation
* Shares climb 3 percent
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, July 11 Microsoft Corp
launched its biggest internal overhaul in five years to
streamline the development of products from Windows to tablets,
hoping to catch nimbler rivals in mobile and cloud computing.
Lack of coordination and infighting have hurt innovation
within the $74 billion revenue, 98,000-employee organization,
which hopes to accelerate the design of products that appeal to
a new generation of users more accustomed to smartphones and
tablets than laptops or desktop PCs.
Some analysts see Thursday's moves, which include
centralizing business-oriented functions such as marketing and
research expenses under separate units, as helping shore up
Ballmer's control over the sprawling corporation.
Removing major responsibilities for profit and revenue
accounting allows the main divisions to focus on innovative
products and eliminates the fiefdoms - Windows, Office for
instance - that may have encouraged infighting in recent years,
analysts said.
"You don't do a major reorganization like this unless you
have some serious problems," BGC analyst Colin Gillis said. "It
consolidates power around the CEO."
Development of Windows will now be folded into one group
headed by Terry Myerson. He had previously focused only on
Windows Phone and now has responsibility for tailoring the
flagship operating software for devices ranging from the
traditional PC to tablets and gaming consoles.
Julie Larson-Green, previously co-chief of the main Windows
division, will oversee a new division charged with all hardware
devices, from the Surface tablet to the Xbox.
Nearly all of the most senior managers have a new role after
the reorganization, which did not include any major new hires.
The moves realign the company that helped revolutionize the
personal computing industry in the 1980s into what Chief
Executive Steve Ballmer calls a "devices and services"
corporation - a nod to Apple Inc, which has surpassed
it in profit and market value in recent years.
It is also an implicit rejection of "software", the business
which Microsoft helped pioneer and drove the worldwide adoption
of personal computing, but in which it faces stiff competition
from new rivals that have popularized Internet-based services.
Executives told reporters and analysts on a conference call
they did not plan layoffs for now. But a certain amount of
employee disruption is to be expected as the company modifies
its device marketing and development strategies.
"It can be a major distraction. The details have to be
ironed out, there will be a lot of water-cooler talk and that's
happening as the company has some critical products coming out,
like a unified phone, Xbox," Gillis said.
Microsoft's shares have gained almost 30 percent this year,
helped by a rally that began in late April when the company
released strong revenue and earnings during what was one of the
worst quarters for PC sales on record.
They closed Thursday up 2.8 percent at $35.685.
Microsoft's stock hit a high of more than $59 at the height
of the first dotcom boom, but have mostly been in a range of
$23-$32 for the last decade. While rivals Apple and Google Inc
have shot ahead of it in market value, Microsoft is
nearly unique in its staying power near the top of the tech
pyramid, and its Windows and Office businesses keep it a
profitable giant.
BE LIKE APPLE
Ballmer, who took over as CEO from co-founder Bill Gates in
2000, said he wants the company to be more like Apple, which has
roared past Microsoft in sales and stock market value in the
past few years by smoothly melding its devices with online
services such as iTunes.
He is trying to bring products to the market faster and make
the company more efficient, and wants to entice people to use
Microsoft products on a variety of devices besides personal
computers.
Microsoft, which has been struggling to compete in a world
of mobile devices and Web-based services dominated by Apple and
Google, launched the Surface tablet in 2012. But the device has
failed to make meaningful headway against the iPad or Android
devices made by Samsung Electronics and others.
Its Windows 8 release last year also alienated PC users
accustomed to a long-established interface, prompting Microsoft
to bring back, among other things, the familiar "Start" button
in a hasty update. All operating systems now come under Terry
Myerson, who had previously headed up Windows Phone and the
software giant's efforts to crack the mobile market.
"We are rallying behind a single strategy as one company -
not a collection of divisional strategies," Ballmer said in a
memo to employees published on Microsoft's website on Thursday.
Microsoft's last significant reorganization came in July
2008 when Ballmer split Microsoft's 'Platforms & Services
Division' into three separate units - Windows, Online Services
and Server and Tools - in the wake of the failure to buy Yahoo
Inc.
Microsoft has been struggling with sharply declining
personal computer sales that cut into its software revenue as
consumers and some businesses increasingly favor smartphones and
tablets. Worldwide PC shipments declined 11.4 percent in the
second quarter, the fifth consecutive quarter of year-on-year
decline, according to industry research firm IDC.
Now, the four new engineering groups include Myerson's
operating systems unit, and applications and services
engineering to be led by Qi Lu, who had previously overseen the
perennially money-losing online services arm. He also will be
responsible for Office software, one of Microsoft's biggest cash
cows.
Kurt DelBene, the former president of Microsoft Office, will
retire. His departure follows that of gaming chief Don Mattrick,
now CEO of Zynga, and Steven Sinofsky, formerly head of the
Windows unit.
Satya Nadella, the company's leading authority on Internet
infrastructure, takes over all Web-based cloud services such as
Azure, which competes with Amazon.com Inc's AWS.
It was unclear whether the changes will mean that Microsoft
will offer less financial data about certain products.
"It's a major concern if they use this opportunity to reduce
the transparency, so we're hoping that's not the case," Cross
Research analyst Richard Williams said.
"From a strategic perspective, it seems that they're just
streamlining the operating groups to bring all ... into one
group, all the applications all the cloud focus, all the
devices," he added. "There's a certain logic to that that makes
sense to us."