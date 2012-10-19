* Cuts price target to $34 from $36, maintains "equal
weight"
* Most other brokerages maintain ratings and targets
* Shares set to open 2 pct down
Oct 19 Barclays Capital cut its price target on
Microsoft Inc's stock after the world's largest
software company reported a greater-than-expected dip in its
quarterly profit.
However, most brokerages maintained their ratings and price
targets on the stock ahead of next week's Windows 8 launch,
described by Credit Agricole Securities as the most
comprehensive product refresh cycle in Microsoft's history.
Microsoft reported a 22 percent drop in profit on Thursday
due to a fall in sales of computers running the Windows
operating system in a weak PC market.
First-quarter sales fell 8 percent to $16.01 billion and
some revenue was deferred ahead of upcoming releases of its core
Windows and Office products.
Shares of the company, which closed at $29.49 on Thursday on
the Nasdaq, were set to open 2 percent lower on Friday.
While the weakness in the Windows business was expected, the
poor showing by the Office business and the server and tools
division was a surprise, Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow.
Lenschow lowered his price target on the stock to $34 from
$36, but maintained his "equal weight" rating.
"... We still prefer to wait on the sidelines until after
the Windows 8 launch next week," he said in a note.
Microsoft is betting on the release of the touch-friendly
Windows 8, which will also run on tablets, to break its heavy
reliance on PC sales.
PC sales are expected to fall this year for the first time
since 2001, according to research firm IHS, due to the
weak economy and the inability of the latest crop of lightweight
laptops to compete with Apple Inc's iPad.
Microsoft needs to be successful in tablets to mitigate
structural concerns of eroding market share and margin in its
core Windows and Office businesses, Lenschow added.
Lenschow is rated four stars for the accuracy of his
estimates on Microsoft's earnings, according to Thomson Reuters
Starmine.
Analysts at Credit Agricole said they were looking beyond
the first-quarter results and expected momentum to build through
financial year 2013.
Jefferies analyst Ross MacMillan said he was "yet to be
convinced on Windows 8" and maintained his "hold" rating on the
stock.
While Microsoft's Surface tablet, expected to go on sale on
Oct. 26, holds much promise, it may need some time to work out
the issues that have historically characterized new Microsoft
offerings, J.P. Morgan analyst John DiFucci said.
"We are not assuming much impact of Surface to our model at
this time other than what is implied as cannibalism of our
current Windows PC expectations," DiFucci said.