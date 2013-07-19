July 19 Microsoft Corp shares fell 9
percent in early trading, a day after the software company
posted dismal quarterly results due to weak demand for PCs and
disappointing sales of its Surface tablets.
Brokerages Raymond James and Cowen & Co cut their ratings on
Microsoft stock by a notch to "market perform" and at least five
others trimmed their price targets by as much as $3.
Price targets were cut as low as $35, below Thursday's
closing price of $35.44. The shares fell to $32.00 on the
Nasdaq.
FBR Capital Markets analyst David Hilal said Microsoft's
revenue from Windows operating system in the fourth quarter was
9 percent below his expectations.
"The key potential growth drivers (Windows 8, Surface) of
the Microsoft story appear to be fading, heading into FY14,"
Hilal wrote in a note.
Microsoft posted lower-than-expected quarterly earnings on
Thursday, hit by a $900 million write down on its Surface
tablets after it cut prices.
Earlier this week, Microsoft said it was drastically cutting
Surface prices to entice buyers, reducing the value of the
devices in its inventory.
Microsoft launched Surface tablets last year to challenge
Apple Inc's iPad, but their sales have failed to meet
expectations.
"Unfortunately, the new Windows RT operating system has not
been the hit MSFT had hoped for," Cowen analyst Gregg Moskowitz
said in a note, adding that investor expectations for the tablet
were never very high.
Janney Capital Markets analysts said the write down was an
admission that Microsoft's first attempt in the tablet market
had not been successful.
The company also said on Thursday it expected revenue from
Windows software to continue to fall due to a weak PC market.
Microsoft's outlook points to a weaker PC market, shifts
towards subscription revenue and a pause ahead of the Xbox One
gaming console release, all of which are expected to put revenue
growth under pressure, Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.
Xbox is the only device by Microsoft that has found a
following among consumers and a new version is expected to
launch this year.
