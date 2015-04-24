By Bill Rigby and Nandita Bose
SAN FRANCISCO/CHICAGO, April 23 Amazon.com Inc
surprised investors on Thursday by disclosing for the
first time that it makes a profit from its fast-growing
cloud-computing business.
Microsoft, its closest rival in that arena, also touted a
fast-growing cloud business, but held back on key numbers,
leaving investors with as many questions as answers.
Analysts honed in on Azure, Microsoft's cloud-computing
platform, in a conference call on Thursday after earnings, but
Microsoft executives avoided specific answers.
"The lack of disclosure on Azure profitability is
conspicuous by its absence," said Todd Lowenstein, a portfolio
manager at HighMark Capital. Amazon's disclosures "will put
pressure on Microsoft to disclose more and lift up the kimono."
Amazon said on Thursday its Amazon Web Services operation -
which sells computing power, storage and other services on its
own servers - took in $1.57 billion in revenue in the quarter
and profit of $265 million, indicating a 17 percent operating
profit margin, above most investors' assumptions.
Microsoft said only that revenue from Azure - which provides
similar services to AWS but is also a much broader platform -
was growing. It did say that total commercial cloud revenue,
which includes online versions of its Office and Dynamics
applications, more than doubled, and is now running at a rate of
$6.3 billion in revenue per year.
One analyst asked Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella if
Amazon's cloud profitability set a benchmark for Microsoft, but
he did not bite.
"I don't think the comparison between Azure and AWS is true
for me," said Nadella. He suggested that Azure's broader range
of services meant the margins on Microsoft's cloud business were
more of a mix, without giving any specifics.
Microsoft may have more time than Amazon to show a profit
from the cloud, given that the world's largest software company
is already highly profitable from its traditional lines of
business. Amazon, which only fitfully yields an overall profit
from its massive online retail business, has been under much
greater scrutiny to provide details on its cloud unit.
"There was more pressure for Amazon to do that versus
Microsoft, given their model," said Daniel Ives, an analyst at
FBR Capital Markets. "The Street is laser-focused on top-line
growth for the coming year and for Nadella the focus should be
on cloud growth and Windows 10."
(Reporting by Bill Rigby in San Francisco and Nandita Bose in
Chicago; Editing by Diane Craft)