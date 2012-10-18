SEATTLE Oct 18 Microsoft Corp said its
fiscal first-quarter profit fell on Thursday, hurt by a dip in
computer sales running its Windows operating system and the
deferral of some revenue ahead of upcoming releases of its core
Windows and Office products.
The world's largest software company said quarterly profit
fell to $4.47 billion, or 53 cents per share, from $5.74
billion, or 68 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Sales fell 8 percent to $16.01 billion, partly caused by the
dip in demand for PCs running Windows, as consumers held off new
purchases in the tight economy or opted to buy tablet devices
instead. The decline was exaggerated by Microsoft's deferral of
some revenue which it will regain next quarter.
Microsoft is hoping to revive PC sales next week with the
launch its new Windows 8 system on Friday.