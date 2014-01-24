By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE Jan 23 Microsoft Corp posted a
bigger-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by
strong sales of its software and services for businesses, a
solid holiday season for its new Xbox game console and Surface
tablets, and a slightly lower tax bill.
The world's largest software company did not say anything
about its five-month search for a new chief executive to replace
Steve Ballmer, who said in August he would retire within a year.
The company co-founded by Bill Gates 39 years ago was
central to the personal computer revolution, and its Windows and
Office products still dominate business desktops, but it lost
its way with consumers in the last decade under Ballmer as Apple
Inc and Google Inc stormed ahead in mobile
computing.
The quarter may well be the last full one for Ballmer, and
it at least showed some positive momentum for the Surface
tablet, Microsoft's long-delayed attempt to knock Apple's iPad
off its perch.
"It's a good print to ride off into the sunset with, for the
current CEO," said Colin Gillis, an analyst at BGC Financial.
"There's still the over-arching question for this company: who's
going to be the new CEO, and what direction they take."
Sources have said the search is down to a handful of
candidates, including internal and external executives.
XBOX, SURFACE RISE
Microsoft's new Xbox One console, launched in November,
helped the top line, contributing more than half to the 7.4
million unit sales in the quarter, up from 5.9 million a year
ago. That said, Sony's cheaper PlayStation 4 appears to be
winning the latest video game showdown.
Sales of the second generation of Surface tablets jumped to
$893 million in the key holiday shopping quarter, more than the
whole of the previous fiscal year. But making and selling the
machines cost $932 million, meaning Microsoft is not making a
profit on them.
At prices ranging from $450 to $1,800, the sales figure
suggests Microsoft sold no more than 2 million Surface units. By
comparison, Apple is expected to announce sales of more than 20
million iPads for the holiday quarter next week.
"Xbox is definitely a feather in Microsoft's cap, they
defied the skeptics," said Daniel Ives, an analyst at FBR
Capital Markets. "But Surface continues to be the Mount Everest
of uphill battles."
Microsoft did not say much about Windows Phones, its other
great push into the mobile computing arena, which will gain
force when it completes a $7.2 billion acquisition of Nokia's
handset business in the next few weeks.
The company said overall phone revenues, which include
license fees from Nokia and royalty payments from other handset
makers using Google's Android system, jumped 50 percent to just
over $1 billion in the quarter.
However, that increase mostly reflects a low starting base
for Windows in the year-ago quarter and runaway sales of Android
smartphones.
Worryingly for Microsoft, Nokia earlier in the day announced
sales of only 8.2 million Lumia smartphones, which was almost
double the same quarter a year ago, but down from the 8.8
million it sold in the previous quarter, suggesting that the new
phones lost momentum in the crucial holiday season.
Overall, Microsoft reported a fiscal second-quarter profit
of $6.56 billion, or 78 cents per share, compared with $6.38
billion, or 76 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.
That easily beat Wall Street's average estimate of 68 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, lifting Microsoft shares
3.4 percent in after hours trading.
Overall revenue rose 14 percent to $24.5 billion, also
beating Wall Street's forecast of $23.7 billion, helped by
higher sales of Microsoft's perennially strong business
offerings, including server software, the Office suite of
applications and quickly growing 'cloud,' or Internet-based,
computing services.
Over the last few months analysts slightly raised revenue
estimates, but reduced them for net income.