SEATTLE, April 24 Microsoft Corp said
on Thursday fiscal third-quarter profit fell 7 percent, as sales
of personal computers continued to slide, hurting its consumer
business.
The world's largest software company reported quarterly
profit of $5.66 billion, or 68 cents peer share, compared with
$6.05 billion, or 72 cents, in the year-ago quarter.
However, the decline was exaggerated by deferred revenues
boosting the year-ago figure, and the latest quarter's profit
beat Wall Street's average estimate of 63 cents per share.
