(Adds CEO quote, Lumia, Surface sales)
By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE Oct 23 Microsoft Corp reported
higher-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by stronger sales
of its phones, Surface tablets and cloud-computing products for
companies, while keeping its profit margins largely intact.
The results on Thursday allayed fears of investors in recent
days that the industry shift toward lower-margin cloud services
was proving hard for established technology leaders to master.
Microsoft shares, which have climbed 33 percent over the
past year, rose another 3 percent in after-hours trading to
$46.36.
"In light of recent negative earnings results from tech
bellwethers Oracle, IBM, SAP, VMware, and EMC, Microsoft is
bucking the trend and we would label these September results as
a solid accomplishment," said Daniel Ives, an analyst at FBR
Capital Markets.
Investors were keenly watching Microsoft after harsh
warnings from International Business Machines Corp and
SAP about operating profits as they make tentative
inroads into the cloud, which generally yields thinner margins
than technology companies are used to.
Microsoft did not disclose its cloud-based revenue for the
fiscal first quarter, but said commercial cloud sales rose 128
percent, while sales of services based on its Azure cloud
platform rose 121 percent.
Perhaps more importantly, it said gross profit margin in the
unit that includes Azure rose 194 percent, despite rising
infrastructure costs, which includes the huge expense of
building and operating datacenters.
In the last four years, Microsoft's gross profit margin has
drifted down to about 65 percent from above 80 percent, largely
due to its move into the less profitable business of making
tablets and phones, but accelerated by the move to the cloud.
Nomura analyst Rick Sherlund figures Microsoft is on track
to hit $6 billion a year in cloud revenue soon, which would make
it the industry's largest cloud vendor by his calculations. That
represents only about 6 percent of overall expected revenue this
fiscal year, but investors are highly sensitive to a business
they see as key to the future.
"We're the only company with cloud revenue at our scale that
is growing at triple digit rates," said Satya Nadella, on a
conference call with analysts.
Nadella was keen to stress that Microsoft is more focused on
selling higher-margin services via the cloud to its commercial
customers rather than just storage and computing power. "Our
premium services on Azure create new monetization opportunities
in media, data, machine learning, fast analytics, and enterprise
mobility," he said.
PROFIT FELL ON CHARGE
Microsoft's fiscal first-quarter profit actually fell 13
percent, largely due to an expected $1.1 billion charge related
to mass layoffs announced in July, which lopped 11 cents per
share off earnings.
Including that charge, the world's largest software company
reported profit of $4.5 billion, or 54 cents per share, compared
with $5.2 billion, or 62 cents per share, in the year-ago
quarter.
Still, it easily beat Wall Street's forecast of 49 cents per
share, including the charge, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The charge resulted from Microsoft's plan, launched in July,
to cut 18,000 jobs, or about 14 percent of its workforce, with
most of those cuts coming from its newly acquired Nokia phone
business.
Revenue rose 25 percent to $23.2 billion, helped by the
phone business it bought from Nokia in April, handily exceeding
analysts' average estimate of $22 billion.
Sales of its Lumia smartphones hit 9.3 million in the first
full quarter since the close of the Nokia deal. Sales of the
Surface tablet more than doubled to $908 million from $400
million in the year-ago quarter.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Chris Reese, Richard Chang
and Bernard Orr)