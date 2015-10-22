Oct 22 Microsoft Corp reported a 6.6
fall in quarterly adjusted revenue, as a strong dollar hit sales
from outside the United States and a weak personal computer
market limited demand for its mainstay Windows operating system.
The company's net income rose to $4.62 billion, or 57 cents
per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, from $4.54
billion, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1hXThU2)
GAAP revenue fell to $20.38 billion from $23.20 billion.
Adjusted revenue fell to $21.66 billion from $23.20 billion.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Arathy S Nair in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)