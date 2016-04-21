UPDATE 4-Hyundai, Kia to recall nearly 1.5 mln vehicles over engine issue
* To recall 1.3 mln vehicles in U.S., nearly 200,000 in S.Korea
(Corrects paragraph four to say adjusted revenue rose, not fell)
April 21 Microsoft Corp reported a 5.5 fall in quarterly revenue as a strong U.S. dollar reduced the value of sales from outside the United States and a weak personal computer market limited demand for its mainstay Windows operating system.
The company's net income fell to $3.76 billion, or 47 cents per share, in the third quarter ended March 31, from $4.99 billion, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $20.53 billion from $21.73 billion.
Adjusted revenue rose to $22.08 billion from $21.73 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* To recall 1.3 mln vehicles in U.S., nearly 200,000 in S.Korea
LONDON, April 7 European shares fell on Friday, putting them on track for a small weekly loss, as major benchmarks tracked a global pull-back in risky assets.
* Premium appliances and TV sales likely lifted margins -analysts