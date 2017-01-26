Jan 26 Microsoft Corp reported a 3.6
percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, powered by a surge
in demand for the company's flagship cloud platform Azure.
The company's net income rose to $5.20 billion, or 66 cents
per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, from $5.02
billion, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2kpo0w6)
Adjusted revenue rose to $26.07 billion from $25.51 billion.
Since taking charge in 2014, Chief Executive Satya Nadella
has steered the company toward cloud services and mobile
applications away from its slowing traditional software
business.
Microsoft's Azure platform competes with offerings from
companies including Amazon.com, Alphabet Inc's Google
, IBM Corp and Oracle Corp.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)