June 1 Microsoft Corp said it will
defer beyond the current quarter $450 million to $550 million
of revenue expected to be generated from an offer to upgrade to
its new Windows 8 operating system.
From Saturday, Microsoft is offering customers who buy
qualifying Windows 7 PCs the option to download an upgrade to
Windows 8 Pro for about $14.99.
The company said it would recognize the revenue from the
offer when consumers actually upgrade or when the offer expires,
whichever is earlier.
Microsoft shares were down 2 percent at $28.75 in premarket
trading on Friday.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Ted
Kerr)