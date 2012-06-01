* To defer $450-$550 mln revenue beyond this quarter
* To recognize revenue when consumers upgrade or when offer
expires
* Shares down 1.3 pct
(Adds details, analyst's comment, share movement)
June 1 Microsoft Corp said it will
defer the $450 million to $550 million of revenue it expects to
generate this quarter from an offer to upgrade to its new
Windows 8 operating system.
From Saturday, Microsoft is offering customers who buy
qualifying Windows 7 PCs the option to download an upgrade to
Windows 8 Pro for about $14.99.
The company, whose shares were down 1.3 percent in early
trading on Friday, said it would recognize the revenue from the
offer when consumers actually upgrade or on Feb. 28, when the
program expires.
"From our perspective it's business as usual. This is the
way they do these big launches," said Cross Research analyst
Richard Williams.
Windows 8 is the new version of Microsoft's flagship product
that provides almost half of its profit. It is the first version
that runs on tablet computers as well as PCs, putting Microsoft
in a stronger position to challenge Apple Inc.
Based on the timeline for the launch of Windows 7 three
years ago, Microsoft is on track for a full release of Windows 8
by October or November, when machines running it will be
available in stores.
Microsoft shares were down 37 cents at $28.82 in early
trading on Friday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi and Supantha Mukherjee in
Bangalore, Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Ted Kerr)