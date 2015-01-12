SEATTLE Jan 12 Microsoft Corp has
complained publicly about tech rival Google Inc
revealing a security flaw in its Windows 8.1 system just days
before Microsoft was scheduled to roll out a fix for the
problem, potentially exposing users to hacking.
The spat highlights an ever-present tension in the software
security sector between those who believe flaws should be
revealed sooner rather than later to put pressure on companies
to tackle the issues, and developers who sometimes need more
time to come up with a solution.
In this case, Google is in the former camp, through its
"Project Zero" team, which scans all types of software for bugs
and reports problems privately to the developers who created
them. Google gives developers 90 days to fix a problem before
making the issue public.
That happened on Sunday, when Google posted a security
bulletin concerning weaknesses in the user profile creation
process in Windows 8.1, which could allow hackers to take
control of a computer. Google had initially told Microsoft about
the problem on Oct. 13.
Microsoft plans to publish a fix this week as part of its
regular security update, known in the industry as "Patch
Tuesday."
"We asked Google to work with us to protect customers by
withholding details until Tuesday, Jan. 13, when we will be
releasing a fix," Microsoft executive Chris Betz wrote in a blog
on the company's site on Sunday.
"Although following through keeps to Google's announced
timeline for disclosure, the decision feels less like principles
and more like a 'gotcha,' with customers the ones who may suffer
as a result."
Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Dan Grebler)