By Bill Rigby
| BELLEVUE, Wash.
BELLEVUE, Wash. Dec 3 Former Microsoft Corp
Chief Executive Officer Steve Ballmer and civil rights
activist Jesse Jackson livened up the technology company's
annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, grabbing the spotlight
from the current leaders on stage.
Ballmer, who retired as CEO in February but is still the
company's biggest individual shareholder, sat next to Jackson in
the second row of the Meydenbauer Center here, filled with about
400 shareholders. He chatted warmly with Jackson before and
after the meeting, surrounded by well-wishers and photographers.
The famously loud former executive, who had several clashes
with the board in his 14 years as CEO, and left his job under
pressure from activist shareholders, did not ask any questions
at the meeting.
"As a block shareholder, the company regularly reaches out.
I didn't need to use the time today," Ballmer told Reuters after
the meeting. Ballmer stepped down from Microsoft's board in
August to focus on his $2 billion purchase of the NBA's Los
Angeles Clippers.
Shareholders asked the new CEO, Satya Nadella, and other
leaders, about Microsoft's efforts to help blind and disabled
customers and about online security. The executives only
fleetingly addressed Microsoft's business and financial
strategy.
Shareholders have been generally ecstatic this year as
Microsoft's market value shot up almost $100 billion since
Nadella took over from Ballmer in February. That is partly due
to the strong rise in stocks indexes, but also helped by Nadella
soothing restless investors with a string of bold moves designed
to haul the software behemoth into the mobile, cloud-computing
era.
"It was a clear difference from years past as Nadella and
Microsoft are more comfortable in their market positioning,
growth, and strategy, given the success they have had in 2014
versus the dark days of the Ballmer era," said Daniel Ives, an
analyst at FBR Capital Markets who watched the meeting via
webcast.
Jackson, who met with Nadella this week, asked the company
to step up its efforts to create a more diverse workforce.
According to the company's latest data, its more than
100,000-strong workforce is 71 percent male and 61 percent
Caucasian.
"It's time the board of directors and C-suites and workforce
transform themselves to look like the new America," Jackson said
during the question-and-answer session, urging Microsoft to do
more to hire and promote women and minorities.
Nadella, who is Indian-born and Chairman John Thompson, who
is African-American, assured Jackson the issue was important to
the company.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)