(Adds update from Skype)
Sept 21 Skype, Microsoft Corp's online
telephone and video service, said it identified the glitch that
prevented some users from making calls, and is working to
resolve the issue.
Skype said on Monday that some users are unable to make
calls because their settings showed that they and their contacts
are offline, even when they are logged in.
Some messages to group chats are not being delivered and
users not already signed in may face difficulty while accessing
their accounts.
The company said the issue did not affect Skype for Business
users. (bit.ly/1WcZivA)
Skype added that users could experience delays in seeing
changes made to their accounts, such as credit balance and
profile details.
Users may also face difficulty loading web pages on the
Skype Community, the company said in a blog post.
In an earlier post, Skype had said its instant messaging and
Skype for Web services were not facing technical issues.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)