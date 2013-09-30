(Repeats story moved Sept 29 without changes to headline or
text)
By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 29 More U.S. shoppers prefer
Sony Corp's upcoming PlayStation 4 than Microsoft
Corp's Xbox One, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, as
the industry's two leading videogame console makers prepare to
do battle this holiday season.
Asked about their interest in dedicated game devices, 26
percent of 1,297 people surveyed online last week say they are
likely to purchase the new PlayStation 4 when available, versus
15 percent opting for the Xbox One.
The rift widens among those below the age of 40. Of that
group of 408 people, 41 percent picked Sony's PS4 versus 27
percent for Microsoft's Xbox One, according to a Reuters/Ipsos
poll conducted from Sept 23 to Sept 27.
Though based on a limited sample, the results potentially
point to a lopsided battle during the crucial holiday season,
with Microsoft and Sony hoping to get their newest consoles into
U.S. households. Apart from games, they act as conduits for
living-room entertainment, from TV shows to music.
Microsoft came under fire from gamers after initially saying
it would set restrictions on used games, and require an Internet
connection to play. After a flurry of complaints, the company
reversed its policies in June. In contrast, Sony has
consistently touted support for used games and offline gameplay
at industry events. And the PS4 comes $100 cheaper.
Sony said at video game industry trade show in Germany that
it had received more than 1 million pre-orders for its upcoming
console, while Microsoft has revealed only that preorders for
the Xbox One exceeded those of its predecessor, the 360, eight
years ago.
Microsoft "couldn't make up their mind and Sony hadn't
wavered from the beginning," said 26-year-old gamer Christopher
Turner from Salem, Alabama, who intends to spend his cash on the
PS4. "The PlayStation 4 is for both hardcore and casual gamers."
But 56-year-old participant Jon Leigh, who plays six to 10
hours of video games a week and lives in Harlan, Kentucky,
thinks the Microsoft controversy won't sway Xbox fans.
"People who use Microsoft products will continue to use
them, he said. Leigh will go with the Xbox One because of its
upgraded "Kinect" motion sensor, and because he's more familiar
with the Xbox than the PlayStation.
The $399 PS4 and $499 Xbox One represent the first major
upgrades of mainstream gaming hardware in years, setting game
developers scrambling to put out new releases that take
advantage of better graphics and faster processors.
They are scheduled to hit store shelves from mid-November,
about a year after Nintendo's slow-selling Wii U. Of the 1,297
respondents, only 3 percent said they now played games on the
Wii U, versus 20 percent on the Xbox 360, 20 percent on
computers, and 18 percent on Sony's PlayStation 3.
REVERSING THE TIDE
More broadly, the shrinking videogames industry hopes the
advent of the two new game consoles can breathe fresh life into
a sector battered by the proliferation of free games on mobile
devices and PCs, as well as on social networks like Facebook
Inc's.
Indeed, 64 percent of total respondents said they would not
buy any new game hardware at all this season, when posed with
choices ranging from the Xbox and PS4 to Nintendo's 2DS and
Valve's Steam Box.
The Reuters/Ipsos poll underscored strong interest in
Activision Blizzard Inc's "Call of Duty: Ghosts,"
slated for November, which will try and take on Take-Two
Interactive Software's mega-hit, "Grand Theft Auto V."
GTA V, the latest in the critically acclaimed series that
helped ignite a nationwide debate about violence in the media,
became the fastest game to hit the $1 billion sales-mark, just
three days after sales began on Sept 17.
About a quarter of 715 participants who owned gaming devices
said they were likely to buy GTA V, while 22 percent said they
would pick up a copy of "Ghosts," the latest from Activision's
money-spinning Call of Duty franchise.
Analysts say GTA V, which won rave reviews, benefited from
pent-up demand as the first major game from the franchise in
five years. In contrast, Activision spits out a new Call of Duty
game annually. Last year's "Call Of Duty: Black Ops II" raked in
$500 million on its first day.
Ubisoft's historical action-game "Assassin's Creed
IV: Black Flag" came in third place in the poll with 19 percent
expressing interest. Electronic Arts' "Madden NFL 25"
and shooter "Battlefield 4" were the participants' fourth and
fifth choices, respectively.
(Editing by Edwin Chan and Leslie Gevirtz)