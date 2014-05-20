BRIEF-Brunswick says CEO Schwabero's 2016 compensation was $6.7 mln
* Brunswick - CEO Mark D. Schwabero's 2016 total compensation $6.7 million versus $4.2 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2nJdtRb Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 20 Microsoft Corp on Tuesday unveiled a larger but lighter version of its Surface Pro tablet as it ramps up efforts to make an impact on the mobile computing market and counter the popularity of Apple Inc's iPad and MacBook Air laptop.
The world's largest software company showed off the Surface Pro 3, which has a 12-inch screen, slightly bigger than its last model, at an event in New York. (Reporting by Bill Rigby, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Brunswick - CEO Mark D. Schwabero's 2016 total compensation $6.7 million versus $4.2 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2nJdtRb Further company coverage:
* VWR Corp - financial details of this acquisition remain confidential
* OPKO receives FDA orphan drug status for its new oligonucleotide to treat genetic neurological disorder