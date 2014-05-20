NEW YORK May 20 Microsoft Corp on Tuesday unveiled a larger but lighter version of its Surface Pro tablet as it ramps up efforts to make an impact on the mobile computing market and counter the popularity of Apple Inc's iPad and MacBook Air laptop.

The world's largest software company showed off the Surface Pro 3, which has a 12-inch screen, slightly bigger than its last model, at an event in New York. (Reporting by Bill Rigby, Editing by Franklin Paul)