Nov 24 Microsoft sued the Internal Revenue
Service on Monday, seeking information about a law firm hired by
U.S. tax authorities in a review of how the software company
books sales between subsidiaries.
The lawsuit, filed in a District of Columbia federal court,
says the IRS entered into a contract this year with Quinn
Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, which specializes in litigation.
The agency is paying Quinn Emanuel more than $2 million in
connection with its examination of Microsoft Corp's tax
returns between 2004 and 2009, the court filing said.
Microsoft's lawsuit said the IRS had not fulfilled a Freedom
of Information request seeking the complete Quinn Emanuel
contract and other documents.
"Government agencies, funded by citizens, have an obligation
of transparency under the Freedom of Information Act," Microsoft
said in a statement.
An IRS spokesman declined to comment on pending litigation.
A Quinn Emanuel representative was not immediately available.
Multinational corporations value goods and services moving
across international borders from one of their units to another.
These cash transfers frequently reduce a corporation's global
tax costs.
The IRS has scrutinized technology companies, including
Microsoft and Amazon.com Inc, over how they account for
such transfer pricing.
Los Angeles-based Quinn Emanuel has gotten other U.S.
government clients in recent years. It represented the Federal
Housing Finance Agency in high-profile lawsuits against
financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc
, over the quality of mortgage-backed securities they sold
before the financial crash.
The Microsoft lawsuit in U.S. District Court, District of
Columbia, is Microsoft Corp vs. Internal Revenue Service,
14-1982.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)