March 20 A former employee of Microsoft Corp
is facing criminal charges after he allegedly passed
trade secrets to a blogger in France, U.S. court documents
showed.
Russian national Alex Kibkalo, a former Microsoft employee
in Lebanon and Russia, admitted to Microsoft investigators that
he provided confidential company documents and information to
the blogger, documents from a Seattle federal court showed.
The blogger, who was not identified, was known to those in
the Microsoft blogging community for posting screenshots of
pre-release version of the Windows Operating System. The blogger
hid his identity stating falsely that he was from Quebec,
according to the documents.
An internal investigation by Microsoft revealed unauthorized
transmissions of proprietary and confidential trade secrets,
according to the court documents. An email from Kibkalo was
found within the blogger's Hotmail account, establishing that he
shared confidential data.
"We take protection of our intellectual property very
seriously, including cooperating with law-enforcement agencies
who are investigating potential criminal actions by our
employees or others," a Microsoft spokesman said in an emailed
statement to Reuters.
A lawyer representing Kibkalo could not be reached for
comment immediately outside regular U.S. business hours.
The court documents said during interviews, the blogger
admitted to posting information on Twitter and his websites and
selling Windows Server activation keys on eBay.
According to Microsoft's investigation, in July and August
2012, Kibkalo uploaded proprietary software including
pre-release software updates of Windows 8 RT and ARM devices, as
well as the Microsoft Activation Server Software Development Kit
(SDK) to a computer in Washington and subsequently to his
personal Windows Live SkyDrive account.
Microsoft product teams use the SDK in customizing their
product code to ensure proper validation in the product key
activation process.
Kibkalo, who worked with Microsoft for seven years, received
a poor performance review in 2012 and threatened to resign if
the review was not amended, the documents showed.
According to an FBI agent who was part of the investigation,
Kibkalo has relocated to Russia and based on a LinkedIn account,
he is currently working for another U.S.-based technology
company with offices in Moscow and St. Petersburg.
The case is in USA v. Kibkalo, Case No 2:14-mj-00114-MAT,
U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington at
Seattle.
(Reporting by Chris Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)