NEW YORK Jan 24 An equally divided federal
appeals court on Tuesday refused to reconsider its landmark
decision that the U.S. government cannot force Microsoft Corp
and other companies to turn over customer emails stored
on servers outside the United States.
By a 4-4 vote, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
Manhattan let stand a July 14 decision that was seen as a
victory for privacy advocates and for technology companies
offering cloud computing and other services worldwide.
