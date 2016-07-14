NEW YORK, July 14 Microsoft Corp won the reversal on Thursday of a court order requiring it to turn over to the U.S. government the contents of a customer's email account stored on an Irish server, in a victory for privacy advocates.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York reversed a 2014 ruling ordering the company to produce the documents, and overturned an order that held the technology giant in contempt for not complying with a search warrant. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)