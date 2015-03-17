SEATTLE, March 17 Microsoft Corp will
introduce an automatic biometric sign-in option with its Windows
10 operating system due out later this year, the first time it
has offered such a service widely across devices.
The feature, called Windows Hello, means users will be able
to scan their face, iris or fingerprint to verify identity and
access Windows phones, laptops and personal computers.
Microsoft, which announced the feature on Tuesday, said
users' biometric data would be stored locally on the device and
kept anonymous to make sure personal data is safe from hackers.
Windows Hello will only be available on new devices that are
capable of running the new feature. Chip-maker Intel Corp
said all machines incorporating its RealSense F200
sensor will run Windows Hello.
The feature is the latest effort from Microsoft to make its
products more amenable to natural interaction with users,
following its Kinect motion sensor for the Xbox game console and
its Cortana personal assistant on Windows phones, a rival to
Apple Inc's Siri.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Christian Plumb)