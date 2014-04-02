SAN FRANCISCO, April 2 Microsoft Corp
on Wednesday formally announced it has developed a voice
activated phone assistant feature called Cortana, a direct rival
to Apple Inc's Siri.
The feature has been rumored for some months and a test
version was demonstrated by Joe Belfiore, a Windows Phone
executive, at Microsoft's annual developer conference in San
Francisco.
The Cortana service, which can take verbal instructions to
search the Web, set alarms, make calls and a host of other
actions, is still in beta testing, said Belfiore, but will soon
be a standard feature on Windows phones.
Belfiore announced that the latest version of Microsoft's
smartphone software, called Windows Phone 8.1, will be rolled
out to consumers as a downloadable upgrade in the next few
months, and new phones running the software will be in stores by
late April or early May.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby. Editing by Andre Grenon)