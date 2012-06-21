SEATTLE, June 21 Microsoft Corp is
looking at making its own smartphone to kickstart sales of its
Windows mobile software, according to a Wall Street analyst who
has followed the company for many years.
The talk - unconfirmed by Microsoft - comes a day after the
company unveiled its latest Windows Phone 8 software, and the
same week it announced an own-brand tablet, signaling a break
with 37 years of focusing on software and leaving hardware
manufacturing to its partners
"Our industry sources tell us that Microsoft may be working
with a contract manufacturer to develop their own handset for
Windows Phone 8," wrote Nomura analyst Rick Sherlund in a note
to clients on Thursday.
"It is unclear to us whether this would be a reference
platform or whether this may be a go-to market Microsoft-branded
handset," wrote Sherlund, who covered Microsoft for Goldman
Sachs when the bank brought Microsoft public in 1986.
Microsoft did not confirm or deny the speculation. A
spokesman said the company was a "big believer in our hardware
partners and together we're focused on bringing Windows Phone 8
to market this year."
Windows Phone 8 is the latest version of Microsoft's mobile
software, set for release in autumn. So far, the
software giant has struggled to make a mark, with
Windows-powered smartphones taking only 2 percent of a worldwide
market dominated by Apple Inc's iPhone and devices
running Google Inc's Android system.
Microsoft built its business on creating software to be used
on other companies' hardware, but the success of Apple's iPhone
and iPad have demonstrated that making both and integrating the
two smoothly has its benefits.
Microsoft charted a new course this week by announcing two
own-branded tablet PCs, although doubts remain whether that was
a move to invigorate hardware makers or a genuine attempt to
compete with its partners.
A similar move in phones could make sense, and the company
has little to lose by trying its own handset, said another
analyst, considering the strategic importance of smartphones and
poor sales of Windows phones.
"Microsoft can't afford not to have phones sell. They have
to find a way of selling it," said Sid Parakh, an analyst at
fund firm McAdams Wright Ragen. "It's a significant piece of
their long-term vision of integrated devices."
If Microsoft did make its own phone, it would be a blow for
struggling Finnish handset maker Nokia, which pledged
to use Windows software in its smartphones under a multi-billion
dollar pact last year. If Microsoft wanted to be in the handset
business, it might even consider buying Nokia, suggested Parakh,
although he said that was unlikely.
Such a move would also bring Microsoft into competition with
Samsung Electronics, HTC Corp and Huawei,
which are slated to bring out new Windows phones later this
year.
Microsoft has experimented unsuccessfully with handsets
before. It bought fashionable phone designer Danger and
developed a phone in-house called Kin, which was pulled off the
market months after launch in 2010.
(Reporting By Bill Rigby; editing by Carol Bishopric)